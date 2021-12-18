Premier League loses another game to a COVID outbreak

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League lost another match to a COVID-19 outbreak in a squad when Aston Villa’s home game against Burnley was postponed around two hours before kickoff. Villa said it did not have enough players to field a team following more positive tests in its squad. The league has approved Villa’s request to postpone the match “based on the number of COVID-19 cases, injuries and illness.” Five matches scheduled for this weekend had already been called off because of coronavirus outbreaks in squads. The league said the remaining four games will go ahead as planned. They are Leeds-Arsenal on Saturday and Newcastle-Manchester City, Wolverhampton-Chelsea and Tottenham-Liverpool on Sunday.