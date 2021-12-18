Skip to Content
Sanheim leads Flyers to overtime victory over Senators

By AARON BRACY
Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Sanheim scored 1:35 into overtime and also had an assist to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators. Claude Giroux, Oskar Lindblom and Joel Farabee also scored for the Flyers, who have won four of five. Giroux moved into a tie for second on the franchise’s all-time scoring list. Backup goalie Martin Jones started in place of Carter Hart, who missed the contest due to a non-COVID illness, and made 28 saves. Artem Zub, Tim Stützle and Alex Formenton scored for the Senators. Anton Forsberg had 34 saves.

