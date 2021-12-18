Tennessee-Memphis canceled due to COVID issues with Tigers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The men’s basketball game between No. 18 Tennessee and Memphis was canceled about an hour before tipoff due to COVID-19 issues within the Tigers’ program. The Volunteers had warmed up and were ready to play when the game was called off at 9:54 a.m. with several hundred fans already in attendance. Tipoff had been scheduled for 11 a.m. Memphis players did not enter the arena. It was not clear exactly how many players were in the COVID-19 protocols. Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes decided to hold an intrasquad scrimmage for Vols fans in attendance. But fans who were not already in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville were not allowed to enter, angering some.