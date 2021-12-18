WKU snaps drought against Louisville with 82-72 win

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Camron Justice scored a career-high 25 points with five 3-pointers and Western Kentucky beat Louisville for the first time in their last 10 meetings, 82-72. Seven-foot-5 Jamarion Sharp added 14 points — 10 off dunks — plus eight rebounds and four blocks. Josh Anderson had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jairus Hamilton and Dayvion McKnight also scored 13 points each with McKnight collecting nine assists for the Hilltoppers. Noah Locke scored 20 including four 3-pointers to lead the Cardinals with Mason Faulkner adding 12 points and Matt Cross 10. Louisville played without 6-foot-11 Malik Williams, who was reportedly was out because of COVID protocols.