Hawks place Trae Young in protocols, as NBA numbers rise

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, as has Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel, as coronavirus numbers around the league continue to rise. Coach Nate McMillan told reporters in Atlanta that Young is the only Hawks player on the protocols list. The Hawks play later Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have coronavirus issues of their own. A person familiar with the team’s situation tells The Associated Press that five more Cleveland players tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.