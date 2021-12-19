Milik’s hat trick rescues Marseille in French Cup

PARIS (AP) — Top-tier Marseille has overcome an early shock against amateur side Le Cannet Rocheville. Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik scored a hat trick in a 4-1 win Sunday as Marseille advanced to the last 32 of the French Cup. France international Wissam Ben Yedder scored twice to lead Monaco to a 2-0 win over Red Star, a third-division team that has won the cup five times. Pascal Dupraz made his debut as Saint-Etienne coach and saw his team beat fourth-division side Lyon La Duchere 1-0.