Napoli leapfrogs Milan into 2nd place in Serie A

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Napoli leapfrogged AC Milan into second place in Serie A after beating its title rival 1-0 in a mediocre match at San Siro. Eljif Elmas scored an early goal and Milan had a late equalizer controversially ruled out for offside. Napoli moved above Milan on goal difference. Head-to-head is the first tiebreaker at the end of the season. The two teams are four points behind defending champion Inter Milan, which is winter champion with a match to spare.