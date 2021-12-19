Penguins beat Devils 3-2 for 7th straight victory

By PAT PICKENS

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Danton Heinen, Teddy Blueger and Mike Matheson scored in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ seventh straight win, beating the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Sunday night. Tristan Jarry made 17 saves for Pittsburgh, and Dominik Simon, Chad Ruhwedel, Marcus Pettersson and Jason Zucker each had assists. Forwards Janne Kuokkanen and Nathan Bastian scored for New Jersey, and Jon Gillies stopped 19 shots in his first start for the Devils since being acquired from the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.