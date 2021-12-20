Conor Casey hired to coach 2nd-tier Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Retired American forward Conor Casey was hired as head coach of the Charleston Battery of the second-tier League Championship of the United Soccer League. The 40 year old was interim head coach of Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids in 2019, taking over after a start that included seven losses and two draws in nine matches. He led the team to seven wins, seven losses and four draws. Casey had two goals in 19 international appearances, scoring twice in a World Cup qualifier at Honduras in October 2009 that clinched a berth for the U.S.