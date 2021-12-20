No. 3 Purdue silences Incarnate Word with 79-59 rout

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey and Trevion Williams combined for 25 points and 17 rebounds, helping No. 3 Purdue rout Incarnate Word 79-59. The Boilermakers have won three straight since suffering their only loss of the season — the last two by a total of 49 points. Edey had 13 points and nine rebounds while Williams had 12 and eight. Benjamin Griscti made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points to lead the Cardinals. Purdue didn’t allow Incarnate Word to get closer than 17 in the second half.