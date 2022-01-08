Bradley, Aztecs hand No. 20 Colorado State 1st loss, 79-49

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Bradley scored a season-high 26 points and San Diego State handed No. 20 Colorado State its first loss of the season, 79-49 in a game that wasn’t supposed to be played until March 1. Chad Baker-Mazara added 14 points for SDSU, which is now 10-3 and 2-0 in the Mountain West. The Aztecs outscored the Rams 43-17 in the second half for their largest victory margin ever against a ranked team. Colorado State had been one of three undefeated teams left in Division I coming into Saturday. The Aztecs originally were scheduled to play Nevada on Saturday but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Wolf Pack.