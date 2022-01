EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Tevin Brown had 18 points to lead five Murray State players in double figures as the Racers defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 74-69. KJ Williams added 15 points for the Racers on Saturday. Justice Hill chipped in 12, DJ Burns scored 10 and Carter Collins had 10. Ray’Sean Taylor led the Cougars with 24 points and six rebounds.