Capitals score on own net; Wild come back to win in shootout

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala and Frederick Gaudreau scored in the shootout as the short-handed Minnesota Wild took advantage of a Washington Capitals own-goal in a 3-2 win. Kaapo Kahkonen made 29 saves and stopped two attempts in the shootout for Minnesota, which put the game into overtime with a goal from Mats Zuccarello with 34.7 seconds left in regulation. Rookie Zach Fucale made 21 saves for Washington and set an NHL record for the longest shutout streak to open a career at 138 minutes, 7 seconds. Zuccarello snapped the streak. The Wild wouldn’t have been in position if the Capitals didn’t put the puck in their own net on a delayed penalty with Fucale on the bench.