VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Marcus Domask tossed in 23 points to guide Southern Illinois to a 63-60 victory over Valparaiso in Missouri Valley Conference play. Domask hit 9 of 12 shots for the Salukis (9-5, 2-0) and added seven rebounds and six assists. Kobe King had 18 points and nine rebounds to pace the Beacons (8-8, 1-3).