Duclair’s OT goal lifts Panthers past Hurricanes

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Duclair scored at 2:53 of overtime and the Florida Panthers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist as Florida extended its points streak to six games (5-0-1). Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 24 shots. Teuvo Teravainen, Brady Skjei and Seth Jarvis scored for the Hurricanes, who never led in the game. They lost for just the second time in their last 11 games. Sebastian Aho had two assists and Alex Lyon had 32 saves in his second NHL game of the season. In the extra period, Duclair’s fifth goal in six games came after a Carolina turnover near the blue line.