JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kevion Nolan buried a 3-pointer with 2 seconds remaining in the game on his way to 25 points and Jacksonville slipped past Florida Gulf Coast 69-66 in the Dolphins’ Atlantic Sun Conference opener. Mike Marsh had a double-double for the Dolphins (9-4) with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Tavian Dunn-Martin had 24 points to pace the Eagles (11-5, 1-1).