Rahm, Smith pull away at Kapalua on day of record scoring

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are putting on a record scoring show at Kapalua. Smith was leading by three shots and then birdied eight of his last 12 holes. That wasn’t good enough. Rahm was 11 under over his last 12 holes for a course record-tying 61. They were tied for the lead at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The next player was Daniel Berger. He has started the year with three rounds of 66 and he’s still five shots behind. The PGA Tour’s scoring record to par is 31 under by Ernie Els in 2003 at Kapalua. That’s in jeopardy.