Australian Open ticket limits imposed as COVID cases rise

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Limits on ticket sales have been introduced for the Australian Open because of surging COVID-19 cases four days before the first tennis major of 2022 is set to begin. The Victoria state government says ticket sales will be capped at 50% for any sessions that have not already sold to that level. All tickets already sold will remain valid with no changes or cancellations expected. The tournament starts Monday at Melbourne Park and the final is set for Jan. 30.