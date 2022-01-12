Cavs rout short-handed Jazz to improve to 3-1 on 6-game trip

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lamar Stevens scored 15 of career-high 23 points in the third quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the short-handed Utah Jazz 111-91 on Wednesday night. Darius Garland had his first triple-double with 11 points, a career-high 15 assists and a career-high 10 rebounds. Lauri Markkanen added 20 points, Kevin Love had 16, and Eric Mobley finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Cleveland improved to 3-1 on its current six-game trip. Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points for the Jazz. Eric Paschall added 18 points, and Donovan Mitchell had 17. Utah lost its fourth consecutive game and suffered a wire-to-wire loss for the first time in 117 games.