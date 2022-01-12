Chiefs take playoff experience into Sunday night vs Steelers

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The last time the Kansas City Chiefs played the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs, Tyreek Hill was a wide-eyed rookie wide receiver, Chris Jones was learning the ropes at defensive tackle and Travis Kelce was just becoming one of the NFL’s best tight ends. But they’re a whole lot more experienced heading into their game Sunday night in Kansas City. They’ve been to the last two Super Bowls. The last three AFC title games. And the team that couldn’t win a playoff game at home has won five straight, a franchise record it hopes to extend when the Chiefs play Pittsburgh for the second time in a month.