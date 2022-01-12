Maxwell sparks Georgia Tech past Boston College 81-76

BOSTON (AP) — Tristan Maxwell came off the bench to score a career-high 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting from 3-point range and Georgia Tech rallied for an 81-76 victory over Boston College.It was just the third game this season for Maxwell and his fourth in the past two years because of a foot injury. Georgia Tech took a 76-72 lead with 1:17 left on consecutive 3s by Maxwell, and the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference champion Yellow Jackets (7-8, 1-4) stayed in front to snap a three-game skid and win for just the second time in nine games. Quinten Post came off the bench to score a career-high 24 and grab nine rebounds for the Eagles (6-9, 1-3), who have dropped five straight.