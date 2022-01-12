No. 19 Texas Tech taking down top 10s with senior transfers

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

No. 19 Texas Tech has now beaten consecutive top-10 opponents in the Big 12. They are getting help from some seniors who were playing at smaller programs last year. Adonis Arms, Kevin Obanor and Bryson Williams and Davion Warren all played key parts in Tech’s 65-62 win that ended top-ranked Baylor’s 21-game winning streak. That came after the Red Raiders beat then-No. 6 Kansas at home. The seniors this season joined first-year head coach Mark Adams and a handful of returning players. Adams says it’s a team that believes in each other.