Orioles moving LF fence back at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Orioles are moving the wall in left field back as much as 30 feet in an effort to make Camden Yards a bit easier on pitchers. An Orioles spokesman confirmed the team’s plans, sharing an email sent to fans whose seats will be affected. The email said the height of the wall is also being increased by approximately 5 feet. The Orioles hit 122 home runs at home last year and 73 on the road. Baltimore’s pitchers allowed 155 homers at home, compared to just 103 on the road.