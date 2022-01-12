TCU overtakes Kansas St. in final 71 seconds to steal win

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Damion Baugh scored 12 points and his 3-pointer with 13 seconds left help was part of an 8-0 run TCU staged in the final 1:11 to beat Kansas State 60-57. Markquis Nowell’s layup with 1:50 left gave the Wildcats a 57-52 lead but they’d never score again. Kansas State missed its last two shots, a pair of front-end 1-and-1′s from the foul line and turned it over once. Nowell’s little more than half-court heave bounced off the back rim to end it. Nowel scored 18 points and was a pest on defense with seven steals.