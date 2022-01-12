These aren’t the same Eagles the Buccaneers beat in Week 6

By LES BOWEN

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles are a better team than the squad that lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. There are still plenty of reasons why the defending Super Bowl champions are 8 1/2-point favorites in Sunday’s NFC wild-card game. High among those reasons is the fact the Bucs easily handled the Eagles in the team’s first matchup. The Buccaneers built a 28-7 third-quarter lead against Philadelphia and held on for a 28-22 victory on the road in a Thursday night game on Oct. 14.