2018 champ Morris gets Canadian spot in Olympic coed curling
The Associated Press
Two-time curling gold medalist John Morris will return to the Olympics to try to win a second straight mixed doubles title for Canada. Morris will be teamed in Beijing with Rachel Homan. He partnered with Kaitlyn Lawes to win the inaugural coed title four years ago. The team was selected by the national governing body after the trials were canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests among the athletes before the event.
