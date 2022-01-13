Ambry Thomas’ rough rookie season has happy ending for 49ers

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Ambry Thomas’ rookie regular season for the San Francisco 49ers got off to a rough start but couldn’t have had a much better finish. The third-round cornerback out of Michigan went from an overmatched rookie who seemed like he needed time to adjust to the rigors to making the interception that sealed a Week 18 overtime win over the Rams and sent the 49ers to the playoffs.