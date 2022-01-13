Giants interview Chiefs’ Poles, Cards’ Harris for GM job

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have interviewed Quentin Harris of the Arizona Cardinals and Ryan Poles of the Kansas City Chiefs for their vacant general manager’s job. Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara met with Harris and Poles on Thursday by videoconference. The Giants have now spoken with four men over the past two days. They interviewed Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen and Cardinals vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson on Wednesday. GM Dave Gettleman retired Monday, and the team fired coach Joe Judge the following day.