Kings use three-goal flurry in third to bury Penguins 6-2

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mikey Anderson, Viktor Arvidsson and Anze Kopitar scored in a span of 1:23 of the third period and the Los Angeles Kings won their third straight 6-2 over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Dustin Brown had a goal and an assist to reach 700 career points, Sean Durzi had a goal and two assists, and the Kings went 5-2-0 on their seven-game homestand. Jonathan Quick made 27 saves. Kris Letang and Radim Zohorna scored for the Penguins, who have lost two of three following a 10-game winning streak. Tristan Jarry allowed six goals on 45 shots.