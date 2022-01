JIM DIAMOND

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored twice and Aaron Dell made 29 saves to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday. Mark Jankowski and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored for Buffalo, which snapped a six-game losing streak. Matt Duchene scored the lone goal and Juuse Saros made 17 saves for Nashville, which saw its five-game winning streak come to an end.