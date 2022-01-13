Stanford uses 23-0 run to beat Washington State 62-57

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Brandon Angel and Spencer Jones each scored 16 points and Stanford used a 23-0 second-half run to beat Washington State 62-57 in a game delayed 75 minutes due to COVID testing. Moments before the scheduled start, it was announced the teams were awaiting COVID test results and the game would start 15 minutes late. The Cougars left the court while Stanford continued its shootaround for 35 minutes until a second lengthy delay sent the Cardinal players to the tunnel. Jaiden Delaire added 14 points for Stanford. Freshman Mouhamed Gueye, averaging 6.3 points per game, scored 16 points for Washington State.