Travis Snider retires after 8 big league seasons

Travis Snider says he has retired after eight major league seasons. Snider turns 34 on Feb. 2. He last played in the major leagues in 2015 with Pittsburgh. He spent last season with the Atlanta Braves’ Triple-A farm team at Gwinnett and hit .174 with four home runs and 15 RBIs in 138 at-bats. Snider was the 14th overall pick by the Blue Jays in the 2006 amateur draft. He had a .244 average with 54 homers and 212 RBIs for Toronto, Pittsburgh and Baltimore.