Virginia Tech women sweep No. 16 Duke 65-54

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Aisha Sheppard hit three fourth-quarter 3-pointers as Virginia Tech beat No. 16 Duke 65-54. The Hokies swept Duke for the first time in a season series after having beaten the Blue Devils 77-55 on Dec. 30. It’s also their third straight win over the Blue Devils and Kenny Brooks’ 450th victory as a head coach. Sheppard finished with 13 points and Georgia Amore 10 for the Hokies. Elizabeth Balogun scored 15 points, Miela Goodchild had 12 points and 11 rebounds for her first career double-double and Shayeann Day-Wilson added 10 points for Duke