Bennett scores 3 goals as Panthers hammer Stars 7-1

By PAUL GEREFFI

Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored his second hat trick this season and added an assist to lead the Florida Panthers over the Dallas Stars 7-1. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and three assists to give him 51 points. Gustav Forsling scored his first of the season, Anthony Duclair had a goal and two assists, and Carter Verhaeghe also scored for the Panthers. Brandon Montour had two assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves. Bennett also had three goals Oct. 16 against the Islanders, the second game of the season. The Panthers are 7-0-1 since the extended Christmas break and they improved to 20-3-0 at home. Roope Hintz scored for Dallas, which fell to 4-11-1 on the road.