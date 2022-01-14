Skip to Content
Cockburn, Frazier lead No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to help No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53 on Friday night. Both teams struggled from distance in a foul-plagued first half, combining to go 1 of 20 from 3-point range. DeVante’ Jones had 17 points for Michigan and pulled the Wolverines within six points with his jumper with 5:16 left. Trent Frazier scored 18 points for Illinois, including 16 in the second half. Michigan was without star center Hunter Dickinson due to an undisclosed medical issue.

