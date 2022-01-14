Skip to Content
AP National Sports
Downhill racer Johnson skips World Cup meet with knee injury

ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria (AP) — Olympic downhill medal contender Breezy Johnson is skipping World Cup races this weekend in Austria to let a knee injury heal. Johnson has been runner-up in all three World Cup downhills this season won each time by Olympic champion Sofia Goggia. Johnson writes on Instagram she’s taken medical advice over a cut and bruised knee from a training crash. Johnson will miss a downhill and a super-G  at Altenmarkt-Zauchensee. The same races are also staged on the two following weekends in Italy and Germany. At the Beijing Winter Games Johnson’s main medal target is the Feb. 15 downhill.  

