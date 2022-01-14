EXPLAINER: How Djokovic plans to fight deportation in court

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic won his first legal round against Australian authorities who want to deport him. But the world tennis No. 1 now faces a formidable challenge in his second round as he takes on what some describe as the God-like powers of the immigration minister on questions of visas and public interest. Djokovic won his court appeal this week against a border official’s decision to cancel his visa. He won over procedural errors related to Australia’s confusing COVID-19 vaccination regulations. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s intervention on Friday to cancel the visa a second time for what Djokovic’s lawyers describe as “radically different” reasons pits Djokovic against Australian politics as well as the law.