Former manager Ausmus named bench coach of Oakland Athletics

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Former Tigers and Angels manager Brad Ausmus will be the new bench coach of the Oakland Athletics under first-year manager Mark Kotsay. The A’s announced Kotsay’s staff Friday. Ausmus, who interviewed for the Mets managerial opening and has a 386-422 record as a manager, will provide Kotsay an experienced sounding board in the dugout. Tommy Everidge will be hitting coach and Chris Cron assistant hitting coach. 

