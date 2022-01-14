Iowa All-America C Tyler Linderbaum declares for NFL draft

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum is skipping his senior season and entering the NFL draft. The consensus All-American was the Big Ten’s offensive lineman of the year and received the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center. He also was a finalist for the Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy. Linderbaum started 35 consecutive games at center. He is projected to be a first-round draft pick and the first center selected.