Olympic champion Ledecka leads Czech team at Beijing Games

PRAGUE (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Ester Ledecka will spearhead a record number of Czech athletes at the Winter Games in Beijing. Ledecka made history at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games by becoming the first person to win gold medals in both skiing and snowboarding. She will defend both of those titles next month and also compete in the downhill. Ledecka is among 113 Czechs named by the Czech Olympic Committee. Former Boston Bruins center David Krejci will lead the hockey team in Beijing. Current NHL players won’t participate in the Olympics.