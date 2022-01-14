South Carolina adds NFL staffer Lucas to coach linebackers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has hired former Jacksonville Jaguars assistant Sterling Lucas as its outside linebackers and defensive ends coach. University trustees approved a two-year contract on Friday that will pay Lucas $350,000 a year. Lucas takes over for Mike Petersen, who left this month to join the new staff of coach Billy Napier at Florida. Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer said Lucas is a perfect fit to keep the team’s defensive moving forward. Lucas spent the last season as an assistant defensive line coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars.