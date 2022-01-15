Adams, Harrell help Texas State hold off Louisiana 72-68

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Shelby Adams hit a jumper and two free throws in the final 57 seconds and Mason Harrell sank two foul shots with 6 seconds left to help Texas State fend off Louisiana 72-68 in Sun Belt Conference play. Caleb Asberry had 22 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Bobcats (11-4, 2-1). Sophomore Jordan Brown totaled 18 points and matched his career high with 16 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (8-7, 3-2).