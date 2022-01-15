Badosa beats French Open champ Krejcikova for Sydney title

SYDNEY (AP) — Paula Badosa has claimed her third career title by upsetting French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4) in the final of the Sydney Tennis Classic. The fifth-seeded Spaniard won a vital mini-break in the third-set tiebreaker to close out the match in 2 hours, 22 minutes. Badosa used her strong serve to good effect, recording 12 aces including six in a commanding first set. Madison Keys beat fellow American Alison Riske to win the Adelaide International title.