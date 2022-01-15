Barrett, Randle power Knicks past Hawks for 3rd straight win

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 26 points, Julius Randle added 24 and the New York Knicks beat the Atlanta Hawks 117-108 on Saturday night for their third straight victory. The Knicks improved to 22-21, the first time they’ve been over .500 since Dec. 2. They have won five of six, but began the night in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. Trae Young led Atlanta with 29 points, and Danilo Gallinari had 17. The Hawks have dropped five straight and nine of 11 to fall to 17-26. They began the night 12th in the East. The Hawks have lost 10 straight at home.