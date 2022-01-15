Coach K back, No. 8 Duke rolls inside to beat NC State

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Mark Williams had 19 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks to lead eighth-ranked Duke’s dominant effort inside as the Blue Devils beat North Carolina State 88-73. The win came with Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski back on the sideline after missing a game due to illness. Paolo Banchero had a team-high 21 points for the Blue Devils, who shot a season-best 58.3%. Duke also had a season-best 58 points in the paint behind the 7-foot-1 Williams and 6-10 Banchero. Freshman Terquavion Smith had 19 points to lead N.C. State. The Wolfpack shot 41% for the game.