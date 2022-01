YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Dwayne Cohill had 25 points, Michael Akuchie scored 19 and Youngstown State beat Wright State 90-87 to snap the Raiders’ seven-game win streak. Tanner Holden had 27 points and 11 rebounds for Wright State (9-8, 6-2) and Grant Basile scored 26 points with 10 boards.