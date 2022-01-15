Death of Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez ruled a suicide

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The death of Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez near his home in Fort Worth, Texas, has been ruled a suicide. The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office in Texas released the finding on Thursday, three days after the 28-year-old’s body was found. The Rays announced the death in a Twitter post last Tuesday but did not release details. Ramirez was a 28th-round draft pick out of Illinois State in 2016. He played three years in Tampa Bay’s minor league system before beginning a three-season stint as a bullpen catcher with the major league team in 2019.