Embiid scores 32, leads 76ers to 109-98 win in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 25 of his 32 points in the second half and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Miami Heat 109-98. Listed as questionable to play because of right elbow soreness, Embiid helped the 76ers outscore Miami 66-48 in the final two periods. Tobias Harris added 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Seth Curry finished with 21 points for the 76ers, who have won nine of 10. Philadelphia didn’t relinquish the lead after Harris’ layup in the second minute of the fourth quarter for a 77-75 advantage. Omer Yurtseven scored a career-high 22 points and had 11 rebounds for Miami.