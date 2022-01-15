Georgia celebrates title at stadium, Smart plans repeat

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

Georgia coach Kirby Smart told a near-capacity crowd at Sanford Stadium the Bulldogs don’t plan to wait another 41 years for their next national championship. The Bulldogs held a parade in Athens and the stadium celebration, attended by Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Georgia finished 14-1 and No. 1 in the final AP Top 25 following its 33-18 win over Alabama on Monday night in Indianapolis for its first national championship game since 1980.