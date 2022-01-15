Skip to Content
Hall’s OT goal lifts red-hot Bruins over Predators, 4-3

By KEN POWTAK
Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored off a rebound of David Pastrnak’s shot 1:41 into overtime, lifting the red-hot Boston Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Western Conference-leading Nashville Predators. Brad Marchand, Craig Smith and Mike Reilly also scored for the Bruins, who won their fifth straight and are 8-1 since New Year’s Day. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves. Colton Sissons, Luke Kunin and Ramon Josi each had a goal for Nashville, which has only lost three times in regulation in its last 18 games. Juuse Saros made 40 saves for the Predators.

Associated Press

